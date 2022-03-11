Yami Gautam is currently basking high on the success of her recently released film ‘A Thursday’. The film has been getting raving reviews from both critics as well as her fans. In a recent interview, Yami opened up on doing this film and called it a 360-degree shift in her career, shift in terms of content. The actress also opened up on doing Vicky Kaushal’s Uri. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Yami has been a part of the industry for over a decade now. She has been a part of some incredible films in Hindi cinema including Bala, Vicky Donor and Kaabil to name a few. In a recent interview, the actress was asked if she had any second thoughts on doing ‘A Thursday’ and gave a thoughtful answer.

Yami Gautam told ETimes, “Not at all, bilkul bhi nahi. I think fans and audiences want to see what we can do as an actor, how do you keep shifting your gears as an actor. If they see, at least I’m sure people who watch my work, they would want to see me rather in different roles, diverse roles every time. Because I come from that background. I want to do that. Yes, there was a time where probably I must have been stuck in a bracket, but that time is long gone now. And today, I stand at a place where thankfully I have certain opportunities where I could totally explore, and to put it out there the kind of performance-oriented roles that I want to do and filmmakers can have faith in me. The audience can have faith in me. I didn’t have an iota of doubt also. Because I think whatever part you do… and even if in future, there is a role, which is out and out negative, if that story works for me when I read it as an actor, as an audience, I’ll do it.”

Yami Gautam continued and said, “And I think if it’s done, rightly, people will also accept it. Because that will not have anything to do with me, Yami, as a person. So it was very important for me to come out of this and to wait for that role and that part. I think the shift started happening with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, happened with ‘Bala’ in a very different way where there was comedy and, again, the way that character takes a turn, and yes with ‘A Thursday’, it was like a total 360-degree shift.”

What are your thoughts on Yami take films like ‘A Thursday’? Tell us in the comments below.

