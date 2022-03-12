Once upon a time now good friends Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma were involved in a catfight. Both the actresses have been doing incredibly well in terms of career and are one of the most bankable stars in the country right now. But back in the day, Anushka once slammed Deepika in an interview and revealed that she doesn’t believe in pulling people down. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Anushka and Deepika weren’t in a cordial relationship back in the day. Anushka has reportedly dated Ranveer Singh in the past who happens to be Deepika’s husband. But all’s well that ends well. The PK actress is now married to cricketer Virat Kohli and shares a daughter together named ‘Vamika’.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Anushka Sharma opened up on her equation with Deepika Padukone and said, “There is no comparison between Deepika and me. Nothing links us. We do different kinds of films. In fact, she has done more films. I’ve been choosy. I have not picked up just about any role that came my way.”

Talking about slashing her endorsement fees, Anushka Sharma said, “I don’t need to do that. I have enough brands. And each one of them has renewed the contract, some of them for the third time. I don’t think that’s happening with other heroines. I must be doing something right.”

The Chakda Xpress actress continued and said, “A friend of Deepika had called up to say that she is doing Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani and not Anushka. My ‘friends’ don’t call, do they? I am Kashyap’s and Hirani’s choice. She is Ayan’s and whosoever’s. I never pull anybody down. That makes me nice, right? Stop throwing garbage at me since I don’t throw garbage at you. We call ourselves cool but we are actually not. I’m not saying I’m better or worse than X. I am in a damn good position myself. Nobody can take it away from me by deriding me.”

