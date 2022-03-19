Alia Bhatt was one of the most-discussed celebrities this year as her last movie Gangubai Kathiawadi earned an impressive amount at the box office despite a dry spell due to the pandemic. She also has her schedule full this year, working on multiple projects, some of which are with renowned producers and directors. However, did you know that the actor got into a pickle a few years back when Diet Sabya called out one of her looks for a fashion magazine?

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiwadi became the highest Bollywood grosser of the year 2022 by making a steady amount at the box office for several weeks. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is an adaptation of Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. After several controversies and pandemic related delays, the movie finally hit the theatres in 2022 and is running well even now.

In the year 2019, the Instagram handle Diet Sabya, which is itself a rip-off of an international critical social media page called Diet Prada, held a question answer session with their followers and called out Alia Bhatt publicly through one of their responses. During this interaction, someone asked the admin what makes them cringe, making the page add a picture of Dua Lipa and Alia with a note that read “Magazine’s and their overt references. We mean chill the f*** out bro”.

In the monochrome Filmfare cover picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen dressed in a denim short and a high-waist pair of pants which was topped with wet hair look. Dua Lipa, on the other hand, was also dressed in an all-denim attire, posing in a similar manner with hands around her hips.

Alia Bhatt, however, was quick to put the critics in place when she highlighted that her pictures were public before Dua Lipa shared hers. “I shot for this cover on the 6th of February 2019. If I am not mistaken the apparent “reference” was only uploaded on 24th of Feb. Not to go all true detective on you guys.. but give a girl some credit. Toodles.”, Alia wrote.

