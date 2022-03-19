Filmmaker Atlee Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are collaborating for a film which is tentatively titled Lion is one of the much-awaited films. It is touted to be an action entertainer. As fans are waiting for an update on the film, the latest reports reveal actor Varun Dhawan is also in talks with the filmmaker for another film.

Reportedly, Atlee will be helming the Hindi remake of the 2016 film originally starred Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film, titled Theri, is considered to be one of the most popular films in Vijay’s career, due to the commercial elements in the movie.

As per ETimes report, Varun Dhawan is the front runner for Atlee Kumar’s film. A source said to the publication, “Varun has met Atlee and they will soon be working together on the Hindi remake of a South film. There’s a good chance that the film may be Vijay and Samantha starrer ‘Theri’.”

The latest development comes as good news for all VD’s fans. The news of the actor being approached for Theri’s remake had surfaced a few years ago. Looks like the plan is finally coming together.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has a lineup of films for the next two years. He will be next seen in two films – Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya which is expected to release this year. He will also be starring Rajkumar Hirani’s another film.

Pinkvilla cited a source as saying, “Varun has done multiple meetings with Rajkumar Hirani over the last few months and both have shown keen interest in the collaboration. It’s a typical slice of life film based on a true story written by Rajkumar Hirani himself and will go on floors in 2022.”

Varun Dhawan is also in talks with Mohit Suri for an out and out action film. Furthermore, he also has Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis under his kitty.

