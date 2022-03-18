Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the leading actresses in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She is well known for films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Super Deluxe, Rangasthalam, Theri to name a few. The actress’ recent performance in ‘Oo Antava’ song in Pushpa: The Rise became the talk of the town.

Needless to say, the actress’ popularity is on the rise and has amassed a huge amount of wealth. Her net worth is approximately valued at Rs 89 Crore and Samantha likes to splurge money on luxurious cars much like every celebrity in the tinsel town. So let’s have look at her car collection.

BMW 7-Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW 7 series (@bmw_7series)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns the BMW 7 Series which is powered by a 3.0L turbocharged i-6 engine that has a horsepower of 335hp and 450 Nm of torque. The German car can go from 0-100 kph in 5.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kph, as per autobiz. The Family Man 2 actress is often spotted in this car and it is priced at Rs 1.42 Crore.

Jaguar XF

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conceito Motors (@conceito.motors)

Another gorgeous car is owned by the Rangasthalam actress, Samantha. Priced at Rs 70 Lakh, the luxury sedan offers a 2.0 litre 4 cylinder petrol engine which generates 197 bhp and 320 nm of torque. The car has a fuel efficiency of 10 kmpl and can reach the top speed of 234 kmph. It has the ability to reach 0-100 in 6.4 sec.

Audi Q7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUDI (@audiiclub)

It is one of the most loved cars among several celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and John Abraham. Audi Q7 offers a 3.0 litre 4 cylinder diesel engine that generates 241.4 bhp and 550 nm of torque. The luxury sedan gives a fuel efficiency of 12 kmpl and can reach the top speed of 215 kmph. The car is priced at Rs 80 Lakhs.

Mercedes Benz G63 AMG

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes Benz G 63 (@g63__g63.amg)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the proud owner of this beautiful and powerful G-Wagon. Probably, she is the only actress who rolls in G-Wagon which makes her a perfect car collector. The cost of the car is around Rs 2.3 crore and has a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which generates 572 bhp and 760 nm of torque. The German beauty gives a fuel efficiency of 8.0 kmpl and has a top speed of 210 kmph. It can reach 0-100 in 5.4 sec.

Porsche Cayman GTS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsche Cayman GTS Абу-Даби (@possutheporsche)

Samantha does not only love a luxury car but also a fashionable sports car. Probably, it is also the only sports car in her garage. Priced at Rs 1.19 crore, the Cayman GTS offers a 3.5 litre 6 cylinder petrol engine that generates 330 bhp and 370 nm of torque. The car gives a fuel efficiency of 9-16 kmpl and a top speed of 283 kmph. It can reach 0-100 in 4.5 sec.

