The lyrical video of ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’, the second single from director Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Beast’, featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is shaking up the Internet.

Advertisement

The song, which has been sung by Vijay himself, has garnered a whopping over 14 million views within just 24 hours of being released on the Internet.

Advertisement

Music for the song has been composed by Anirudh, the lyrics of which have been penned by Ku Karthik.

The song, which was released a little after 6 pm on Saturday, garnered a whopping 37,000 likes on YouTube in a matter of just 10 minutes of being released.

By Sunday morning, the song had gone past the 10 million views mark. By 1 pm on Sunday, the song had registered over 12 million views, with over 1.5 million people giving the breezy song a thumbs up on YouTube.

It may be recalled that the first single from the film, ‘Arabic Kuthu’, too had shattered records on the Internet. The lyric video of the number had garnered a whopping 100 million views.

Must Read: When RRR Makers Were Bashed For Distorting History, Spreading ‘Anti-Hindu’ Hate In The Name Of Fiction By A Twitterati

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube