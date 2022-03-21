SS Rajamouli’s film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is all set to release this week and buzz around the film is also great. The team is leaving no stone unturned in promotional activity. Recently, Aamir Khan attended the promotional event of the film in Delhi.

Rajamouli’s magnum opus will release on March 25 after being delayed multiple times due to a coronavirus pandemic. The film was supposed to release in January this year after getting delayed a couple of times. However, the plan was disrupted by the Omicron scare. Naatu Naatu song is titled Naacho Naacho in Hindi.

Now a video from the promotional event of RRR is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan can be seen teaching Aamir Khan the hook step of Naacho Naacho. The superstar was the special guest at the promotional event.

Several fan pages shared videos and photos of Aamir from the promotional event and they are now going viral on social media. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anil Kumar (@anilkumarmovies69)

Written by Vijayendra Prasad, RRR is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. While SS Rajamouli helmed the film, the music of the film is composed by MM Keeravani. The film is being bankrolled under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be playing a special role in the film. While JR NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju. Reportedly, the film is made on the budget of ₹ 336 crore, excluding the salary of the cast as well as the crew.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which will release on August 11. It is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood film Forrest Gump which in 1994.

