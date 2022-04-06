Prabhas enjoys one of the most loyal fan bases across the country. His fans have been with him no matter how poor critical reception his recent releases received. But there’s one thing that has even left his fans worried and it’s his increasing weight.

The Darling actor was seen in Saaho after the all-time blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. In Saaho, the actor looked in good shape, if not great. Things started getting messier when he looked much heavier in his spottings during the shoot of Salaar and Adipurush. It got worse when the actor was seen promoting Radhe Shyam.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Prabhas is unable to keep his weight under check. He is one of the most muscular actors in Tollywood, and we have seen his physique in Baahubali. And it’s the same franchise that is causing him the trouble of staying in a well-conditioned body.

It is learnt that during Baahubali, Prabhas stretched his body too much. While he was all good during the shoot, the problem arose when he started losing weight to get away from his bulky look. Some issues with his knees were discovered and doctors had advised him to undergo knee surgery, keeping him away from films for at least 3 to 4 months. But as we all know, the actor has signed multiple projects since Baahubali, thus he had no time for surgery.

Amid his knees issue, the Saaho actor had to skip his regular heavy workouts. Also, he is a big-time foodie, adding fuel to his weight control issues. Some reports even state that the actor is inconsistent with his sleep patterns, with him mostly sleeping late at night and waking up by the next day afternoon.

As per the latest development, Prabhas has left the country to finally get it done with his knee surgery. Of course, his upcoming films- Salaar and Project K will suffer a big-time as the actor will be taking complete bed rest for at least 3 months. But on the brighter side, the actor will be able to work on his physique and we’re sure he’ll bounce back like never before.

