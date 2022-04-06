After the massive success of Pushpa, all eyes are on the sequel as the makers have a huge responsibility on their shoulders to make the film a blockbuster. Featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leads, the film received a raving response for their performances. As the fans eagerly wait for part 2, a new development has been shared by a leading media portal. As per reports, the upcoming film will have larger than life action sequences between the lead characters. Interestingly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to return for yet another item number.

The film which was released last year clashed with Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home and surprisingly emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. It even ranked among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The shooting for the second part, The Rule, is scheduled to go on floors later this year.

As per the latest update by Pinkvilla, a source close to the production says that makers are planning to have a have larger than life action sequences. Both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are excited to shoot those exciting sequences. The team of Pushpa 2 is also keen on roping in Samantha Ruth Prabhu for another item song as Oo Antava became a rage among audiences and they’re expected to create the same magic again.

A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, “Both their characters will lock horns in part 2 and the makers are working on conceptualising massive action sequences involving the duo. The scenes will be much bigger in scale than the ones that the audience has already seen in Pushpa 1, and both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are excited to be a part of those sequences.”

“Everyone loved Samantha in the song, and the makers are keen to cast her in Pushpa 2 as well for another special number. However, they will approach her once they have finalised the track. The music as of now is still being composed,” adds the source.

Earlier talking to the same media portal, Allu Arjun spoke about his excitement for Pushpa 2. “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic about shooting it because I believe that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best.”

