RRR Box Office Day 12 (Hindi): To Enter 200 Crore Club Today!

On 5th November 2021, the film industry started getting back on its feet when Sooryavanshi released. Now exactly five months later, theatrical business is roaring, what with RRR (Hindi) all set to enter the 200 Crore Club today. While Sooryavanshi missed achieving this feat by just a whisker, The Kashmir Files did that in style with 250 crores set to be crossed later this week. Now add RRR (Hindi) to the list and the celebrations have already begun.

In between, Pushpa (Hindi) scored a century and was a mega success, 83 hit a 100 too and then Gangubai Kathiawadi also entered the 100 Crore Club. Audiences have started stepping back in theatres and there are big bucks expected next week as well when KGF – Chapter 2 and Jersey arrive. That should further add to the centuries that the exhibition sector has been evidencing on a rather regular basis now.

Meanwhile, for RRR (Hindi), the double century milestone could well have been achieved today itself but then the film did drop to 7 crores on Monday and now 6 crores* on Tuesday. That has resulted in 197.59 crores* being accumulated and with 200 crores set to end crossed by evening itself, it’s indeed time to ‘nacho’ for all involved with the film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

