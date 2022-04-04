The first quarter of 2022 has come to an end, and one can say that happy days are back for both Bollywood and the box office. We saw films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and RRR (Hindi) bringing back audiences in theatres. Now, let’s see how economically good the first three months were.

About 8 notable Hindi films have arrived by the end of March. Unfortunately, there are more misses with big money spinners being just a few. However, these few films have managed to put in a superb total and ended the first quarter of 2022 on really a good note.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do opened the year for Hindi films at the box office. Unfortunately, the film tanked miserably with just 19.50 crores coming in. Then Ajith Kumar’s pan-Indian film, Valimai opened in the Hindi market, only to see a disastrous fate. It made just 1.50 crores.

It was Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi that in a true sense brought back the magic of big screens. It earned a huge 128.89 crores at the Indian box office. Post Gangubai, Nagraj Manjule and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund arrived in theatres, and despite its powerful content, the film couldn’t collect more with just 17.25 crores coming in.

On 11th March, a storm named The Kashmir Files came and caused box office destruction. The film is still running in theatres and has made 245.03 crores till now. It is the highest grosser of the year so far. On the other hand, the Hindi version of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, which was released on the same date, tanked at ticket windows with 19.25 crores coming on board. Akshay Kumar’s highly-anticipated Bachchhan Paandey too faced the heat of The Kashmir Files. Despite being a decent mass entertainer, the film earned just 50.25 crores.

After two big earners – Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files, it’s SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi) that sealed the first quarter on a splendid note. The film is enjoying a glorious run in theatres and has made 184.59 crores till now.

If we calculate, the Hindi films released in the first quarter of 2022 put a strong total of over 665 crores. And this is just the start of a new era post the pandemic, so expect more blasting numbers in the coming months!

