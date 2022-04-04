Samantha & Naga Chaitanya To Reunite For A Film? Here’s What’s Happening

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most followed actors of the south who has recently ventured into Bollywood through her OTT series The Family Man. She has lately been in the news for her divorce with Naga Chaitanya and looks like their fans are still having a hard time accepting the fact that both celebs have moved on. According to recent reports, their popularity as a couple might become the reason for their reunion on-screen, despite their differences.

For the unversed, Sam has become a national sensation with the release of the Telugu action-drama film Pushpa. The movie did exceptionally well at the box office and the Jaanu actor was a part of it through an item number. The song, called Oo Antava, became one of the most anticipated and streamed Indian dance numbers on the internet, subsequently boosting up the actor’s popularity in the northern states.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married for four years before announcing their decision to split up last year. The ex-couple has proven through films like Majili and Oh! Baby that they fit quite well as an on-screen pair and looks like director Nandhini Reddy would love to have them back together in her next film.

According to Bollywood Life, the filmmaker had reportedly pitched in another script idea to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya when the trio worked together in 2019 on the film Oh! Baby. Some of the rumours also suggest that Nandhini Reddy does not wish to make it difficult or awkward for her close friend Sam so she has allegedly decided to keep Naga as the male lead and find another female artist to play the counterpart. There are no confirmations from the actors or the directors so we guess fans will have to wait to confirm.

