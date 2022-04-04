KGF 2 is definitely the most anticipated film of the year and fans not only in India but across the globe, have been anticipating the film ever since the announcement of a second part being made and it’s evidently showing in the pre-booking sales of the ticket.

The fever of KGF 2 has just started showing its effect on the audience and the box office. The film seems all set to break various records as it is already setting some, days before its release. In the UK, where the pre-booking counter has just opened, the film managed to sell 5000 tickets in just 12 hours which is the highest ever for any Indian film. The electrifying performance by ‘Rocking star, Yash has been awaited for a long since the release of KGF Chapter 1. And this is just the beginning, it would be interesting to see what more wonders the film has to create in the future.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

KGF Chapter 2 is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.

