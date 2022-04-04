Baahubali Fans, There's A Good News! Producer Hints At Third Sequel & Said, "Definitely, At Some Point, We Might Make It"

SS Rajamouli’s films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion are loved throughout the world. The film opened the gates for pan-India films. Fans have been eagerly wanting to know whether there will be a third instalment of the much-loved franchise.

The maverick filmmaker also recently hinted at the possibility of part 3 in the franchise during a promotional event of RRR. He had said that the much-demanded project will come at the right time. This led to excitement among fans who are eager to know the update on the franchise.

Now Baahubali producer Prasad Devineni has opened up about the reports. During a conversation with Pinkvilla, the producer said, “What he (SS Rajamouli) was saying is that there is scope in the Baahubali world to tell another story. The world is there, and the characters are larger than life. But we are not looking to start immediately, because he has got a couple of commitments. After that, we will think about it. Definitely, at some point, we might make it, if everything falls into place. But there is no effort being put in right now.”

Rajamouli’s father and famed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has also opened up about the possibility of Baahubali 3. When asked about the filmmaker’s hint at the third part of the franchise, he said, “It could be. But first of all Mahesh Babu’s project has to be over. Thinking of any project before that wouldn’t be that much.”

This comes as good news for all the fans who wanted to know whether Baahubali 3 is on cards. However, now they will have to wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is basking in the glory of his recent successful film RRR. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is making big waves at the box office. Both critics and the audience loved the film. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn did cameo appearances in the film.

