Icon star Allu Arjun, who is gearing up to kickstart shooting for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, celebrated his son Allu Ayan’s birthday on Sunday.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Allu Ayan’s eighth birthday, Allu Arjun took to his social media profiles to wish his beloved son.

Advertisement

As the ‘Pushpa‘ star shared an adorable picture with his son Ayan, he wrote, “Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the love of my life, my baby, my sweetest soul Ayaan. May the coming days bring joy, love n laughter into your life, Allu Ayaan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

The lovely picture featuring Allu Arjun and Allu Ayan has garnered huge attention in no time. The duo is spotted having fun, as Allu Ayan has worn a headband that reads ‘Wing Man’.

Allu Arjun’s kids, both Ayan and Arha have always been the centre of attraction, as they manage to steal the attention with their happenings on social media.

Must Read: Beast Trailer Ft. Thalapathy Vijay On How’s The Hype?: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube