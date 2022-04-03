Just like SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, his RRR too is spilling surprises with its Hindi version. The film which already crossed the 100 crore mark, is now on its way to hit the 200 crore mark very soon. It is now all set to surpass Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0.

Here we’re talking only about the Hindi dubbed grossers of South origin films. The list excludes Prabhas’ Saaho as it was a multilingual film, shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. The Hindi dubbed list is topped by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

RRR (Hindi) stands at 164.09* at the end of day 9 and is now at 3rd position in the list of Hindi dubbed South films. The list is topped by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511.30 crores). Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 stands at 188 crores, which will be crossed today by SS Rajamouli‘s magnum opus.

Have a look at the top Hindi dubbed South films:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 511.30 crores

2.0 – 188 crores

RRR – 164.09 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning – 120 crores

Pushpa – 106 crores

KGF Chapter 1 – 44.09 crores

Meanwhile, recently Kangana Ranaut praised SS Rajamouli’s epic RRR and expressed her gratitude towards the film’s team. Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Queen’ actress shared a video of her talking to the camera where she lauds Rajamouli for his vision and prowess to pull off the film of such a scale.

She wrote in the caption, “Film RRR dekhne ke baad ….. feeling immense gratitude for entire RRR team (sic).”

