The Kashmir Files has been a memorable box office journey for the entire Indian film industry, especially Bollywood. It broke several myths and went on to create some untouchable records. But do you know, how much profit this Vivek Agnihotri directorial has made till now? Keep reading to know it.

Released on 11th March, alongside Prabhas’ biggie, Radhe Shyam, TKF managed to stand tall with terrific word-of-mouth. Soon after, it didn’t just remain a film but turned into a movement with block bookings happening in theatres. Record footfalls were seen in theatres, which got translated to unprecedented numbers.

Till now, The Kashmir Files has made 248.28 crores* (as per the update for day 23). With this number, TKF has now made returns of 228.28 crores* considering the making cost of 20 crores. If we calculate in percentage, TKF has made a profit of 1141.4%. That’s really crazy!

Speaking about the worldwide collection, The Kashmir Files has made 321.97 crores* till with 29 crores gross coming from overseas plus 292.97 crores* gross from India. It’s currently the 27th highest-grossing film in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, recently Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu come out in support of the movie. Naidu has emphasised the fact that the movie has nothing to do with politics and nothing is controversial.

He said: “The public will receive it positively, we have seen that documentation of the picture ‘The Kashmir Files’. There is a tremendous amount of enthusiasm among the people and it has nothing to do with politics.”

“Unfortunately, in our country, people have the tendency to make everything controversial and also try to give it a political colour. What is political colour, factual, actual and textual? Things being presented to the people why should there be any politics?” he added.

