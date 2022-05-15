There was hardly any growth for Jayeshbhai Jordaar on Saturday as merely 4 crores* came in. On Friday, the film had opened at 3.25 crores so there is practically negligible growth. Even otherwise, the film was quite low so even 50%-60% growth wouldn’t have made any difference to the overall fortunes. However, in this case, it is much lesser than that which means the film is already staring at the bottom of the barrel.

Currently, the Ranveer Singh starrer stands at 7.25 crores* and that’s a very low number indeed. Though the film has been made at a controlled budget, it still had a lot of credibility involved, considering a top star and a premium production house. Despite all of this if the film struggles to this extent then it pretty much conveys how there is hardly any interest amongst the ‘aam junta’ to frequent theatres for this one.

In the recent past it has been seen that even after some sort of growth on Saturday, collections have remained flat on Sunday. That seems to be the case for this Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar as well which may most likely stay close to the Saturday collections itself rather than growing further. A sorry state indeed and one now looks forward to things changing for better with this Friday’s twin releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad.