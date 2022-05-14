Indian movies have lately been experiencing some serious hikes in terms of ticket prices and so far, the trend has refused to die down. Amidst such a surge, the makers of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have reportedly decided to keep the ticket prices low. This would come as a relief to the common man as it has become difficult to watch films in theatres with families with such high ticket prices.

For the unversed, the film is a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was not just a blockbuster but also enjoys a huge fan following even today. The upcoming film has been directed by Anees Bazmee and features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. There has been a lot of hype around the film and it is expected to reflect in the box office as well.

The advance bookings for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently opened and the selling price has been quite low, compared to the amount that is running in the market at this point. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Cinepolis Andheri is selling the tickets for ₹180 which is very low compared to KGF: Chapter 2’s rates, which was around ₹300 per ticket.

During and post-pandemic, the average ticket price at PVR Andheri was around 180 but the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 numbers are currently at ₹110. The same trend was applicable for RRR and Doctor Strange 2, both of which sold tickets at almost double of the above-mentioned Bhool Bhulaiyaa amount. A source close to the same publication now believes that this is a strategic approach taken by Bhushan Kumar and team.

“After multiple meetings and rounds of discussions, the producers, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani along with distributor Anil Thadani, decided to let go of the premium pricing strategy. The idea is to get more and more people back to the cinema hall by keeping things as basic as they get.”, the source told Pinkvilla.

Speaking about how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 pricing can be beneficial, the same source said, “There is enough buzz and awareness around the film and the team wanted to take a call keeping the audience in mind. They believe the reasonable pricing policy will get more footfalls and in return, result in faster spread of word of mouth.”

