Johnny Depp was once in talks for joining Marvel as Doctor Strange. While MCU has had several bankable actors under its banner, especially Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, they were once looking for another one to take up that mantle after RDJ’s exit.

Advertisement

Though we know that ultimately the sorcerer’s role went to Benedict Cumberbatch, who just starred in his second standalone MCU film as the superhero, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But Depp was once rumoured for the role. Currently, the actor is busy with the ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard. Amid the chatter around that, we bring you an interesting piece of news from the past.

Advertisement

Back in 2014, two years before the first Doctor Strange film was released, Variety reported that Johnny Depp was in very early discussions with Marvel to take on the role of eccentric magician Steven Strange. Before losing his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, Fantastic Beasts, and more, Depp was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He remains though, just look at the traction his case against Amber Heard is getting.

The report stated that Marvel was looking for a new superhero to join the ranks of Iron Man, Thor, etc. Introducing Doctor Strange through a solo film was the plan and before it went to Benedict Cumberbatch, the execs thought about Johnny Depp. The actor was already a part of Disney through his Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

While talking about JD, the $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard is creating a lot of buzz across the globe. Fans have been lining up in front of the court and some are spending lakhs just to witness it in person.

If Johnny Depp would have gotten the role of Doctor Strange it does make us wonder, would Marvel have fired him after the accusations made by Amber Heard or not?

Must Read: Fifty Shades Of Grey Actor Jamie Dornan Once Revealed Stalking A Woman For Real & Said: “It Felt Exciting, In A Really Sort Of Dirty Way”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube