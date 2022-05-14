Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office: Marvel is on a roll as it continues to win at the ticket windows with each release. Spider-Man: No Way Home was thunderous globally and the legacy is now being led on by Benedict Cumberbatch starrer. As for India, it has already surpassed the profits of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and below are all the details you need.

To keep you up with the box office run, Doctor Strange 2 earned collections of 3.25 crores at the Indian BO. The more exciting fact that it is the highest-earning movie for the day as other releases like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and KGF Chapter 2 could not match up to the numbers. While Ranveer Singh starrer was expected to cross that mark with its opening numbers, Yash starrer is just doing more than fine given it has already completed its 1-month run.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was made on a budget of 50 crores. The film after its second Friday has raked in a total collection of 104.74 crores in India. If we subtract the cost from the total, the profits stand at 54.74 crores. Converting it to percentage, the numbers turn out to be 109.48% which is a huge margin.

Given the fact that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has only completed one week at the Indian box office, the collections are quite impressive. It has already turned out to be a hit affair and has also surpassed SS Rajamouli directorial RRR that made ROI of 131.83 crores.

But Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is way behind KGF Chapter 2 (331.95 crores) and The Kashmir Files (232.50 crores). Only time will tell what mark it can achieve in its lifetime run but the expectations remain huge.

