Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): There’s no stopping for Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer. Ever since the film hit the screens on May 20, marking a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhakkad, it is growing at the box office with each passing day. The Kartik Aaryan starrer is receiving accolades from one and all and has already been pronounced a super hit.

Advertisement

With its first day collection, the film has already smashed a couple of box office records.

Advertisement

After earning 14.11 crores on Day 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took a jump on its day 2 collections and garnered 18.34 crores. The total collection of the film until now is 32.45 crores. Now as per the early trends flowing in Kartik Aaryan will move a step upwards. Latest media reports suggest that the film has reportedly minted 23-25 crores* on its 3rd day of release. Considering the holiday, new collections are no surprise to us. With the latest numbers, the film’s collection now stands at 55.45-57.45 crores*.

As predicted, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu have hit the half-century within just 3 days of its release. Well, fans already can’t wait for the film to hit a century and smash a few more records.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to laud the actor. He wrote, “Lots of congratulations and love to @TheAaryanKartik for wonderful success. Let your work speak and never forget to Ekla Chalo Re.”

Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut too congratulated the team for ending the dry spell. She took to her Insta stories and wrote, “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team for ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office. Congratulations to the entire team of film Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani.”

Coming back, we wonder if Bhool Bhulaiyaa will maintain the pace in the coming week, unlike Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which also crossed the 50 crore mark on the first weekend, or not? Let’s wait and watch.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan VS Kartik Aaryan, Gets His Biggest Opening Scoring A Double-Digit Number!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram