After two days, collections of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have started catching up with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film collected 26 crores* more on Saturday and that has resulted in half century been scored by the Hollywood biggie in just 2 days. The film currently stands at 53.40 crores*, which is an excellent number. Of course, the number has dipped just a bit when compared to Friday but then that’s on the expected lines since Hollywood films in India typically have their first day as the best day, especially when they are event releases.

Same was the case with Spider-Man: No Way Home which had seen a Thursday release and collected 32.67 crores. Post that it dipped on a relatively much bigger scale as 20.37 crores had come in, which had resulted in two day collections been 53.04 crores. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has crossed that already, it in fact is in a chance to surpass it on the third day too as for Spider-Man: No Way Home it was a regular Saturday on which it had brought in 26.10 crores. That had resulted in first three day numbers of 79.14 crores.

All said and done, big bucks are flowing in again at the box office and that news is good enough. While this one is a 150 Crore Club entrant for sure, anything more than that would be an added bonus. The good news is that yet another superhero has now established himself in the Indian arena, which means Marvel films are set to rule with their different set of characters.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

