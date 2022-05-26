Bhuvan Bam is currently one of the most prominent YouTubers and with his channel BB Ki Vines, the artist has become an internet sensation. In a recent chat, Bam opened up about so many things and among them was his most memorable episode of Titu Talks with Shah Rukh Khan. The comedian made some interesting revelations about the show and SRK. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Apart from YouTube, Bhuvan is also a singer, as he has composed several songs and featured in a few music videos. He made with acting debut with a short film and lastly he was seen in his web show, Dhindora. He’s now all se to make his OTT debut with Disney Plus Hotstar’s Taaza Khabar.

Advertisement

Recently, Bhuvan Bam appeared in Ankush Bahuguna’s The Gentleman Show, during the conversation, the YouTuber shared some details about his chat with Shah Rukh Khan in Titu Talks. Ankush asked Bam if he recalls the time when he realised that he has become famous. To this, BB said, “Honestly, jab Shah Rukh sir ne champi kari thi. Usse pehle tak ye lag raha tha shoot hoga hi nahi. First-ever episode of Titu Talks, main khud believe nahi karta hun uss concept mein and he (SRK) believed.”

Bhuvan Bam further explained, “We pitched it to him (Shah Rukh Khan), they had reached out to us, the team said he kind of watches. So he wants this movie (Zero) ka promotion only with you. Tab Chai Pe Charcha aisa kuch naam tha uska Titu Talks nahi tha. Humne pitch kiya toh keh rahe ki ye bohot funny hai but offensive hai, maine kaha pure industry mei woi akela admi hai jo karta hai ye, jinko samaj ata hai ye.”

“Sab baat hui, shoot, venue sab decide ho gaya hum baithe hain. 7 baje ka time tha, 11 baj gaye, aye nahi. Paas hi studio mei unka promotion chalu tha. Main baithke soch raha ki chalenge kal subah wapas, ye toh nahi ho raha shoot. Fir unki security ayi, sab log aye. First time main Titu Talks kar raha hun, aur Titu mama ek naya character tha aur main bohot gullible hun uss episode mein. Mere literally hath pair kaap rahe the.

Further admiring Shah Rukh Khan, Bhuvan Bam says “Uss admi ki mahanta hi yahi hai ke, it was a 7-8 page script and it was a complex shoot. Unko maine ek narration diya and we did it in a single take, aur champi ka idea tabhi aya and I never told people to subscribe to my channel, usdin mujhe laga, agar first-time ye boldein, maine kaha, ‘apke sath toh nahi baith sakta, apke pairon ke niche baith jata hun aur naturally champi dene lagey,’. I was so in aww of that guy. Titu Talks has become a priority because no one can say no as he (SRK) has done it.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: When BB Ki Vines’ Bhuvan Bam Promised In Snoop Dogg’s Presence To Cross 5 Million YT Subscribers With Certain Time & Achieved It Like A Boss!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram