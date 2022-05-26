Urfi Javed gained massive popularity for her dressing sense and public appearance post-Bigg Boss OTT. In the show, she was known to speak her heart out and after coming out of the show many loved her stint. Although there are people who follow her for being honest but there are others who criticise her for various things. In a recent chat, the actress speaks about the rumours that she pays paparazzi to post her pictures and recalls an incident when her relatives had cut her clothes with scissors.

Advertisement

Before Karan Johar’s digital show, Urfi has been part of a number of shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more.

Advertisement

Recently in conversation with Indian Express, Urfi Javed speaks about her fame, struggles, and constant criticism. During the chat, the actress thanked all the paparazzi and shares she would give everyone photographer a car and a house, “I give them all the credit. When I get married, they would be the chief guest.”

When asked if she pays paparazzi to post her pictures on social media, to this, Urfi Javed says, “People question you all the time. Main marr bhi jaun even then they will point fingers at me. I really don’t bother about such talks. They were the ones who had earlier said I have no money to buy a flight ticket.”

She also addressed an earlier rumour by a paparazzi page that claimed Urfi makes more money than other Bollywood actors. Clarifying the reports, the actress says the statement was misunderstood and says, “Main kama rahi hu, but itne. I am just being me and I am not the only one whose pictures are selling. There are so many girls out there and I can never let myself believe that I am the queen of the world.”

Further Urfi Javed recalled an incident when her relatives came home to inspect her clothes, she said, “I have always been bold and loved to dress well. It did not go down well with them and they took their anger on my clothes. With a pair of scissors, they cut so many of my dresses, saying some showed cleavage while others were sleeveless. I decided that I will get back to them one day, and rightly so, today most of them want a selfie with me.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Dilip Joshi’s House Worth 5 Crores & Luxurious Car Collection Is Making Us Scream “Jethalal’s Life Baddo Saro Che”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram