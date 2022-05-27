Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is one of the biggest social media influencers in the country who has gained a massive fan following in a very short time. Although he has a loyal fan base but now the actor will be known among the mainstream audience as he’s all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While speaking about the show recently the actor was asked about his dating rumours with Jannat Zubair, he finally speaks about the same and reveals how excited he is for the show.

Advertisement

For the unversed, their fans started linking the two artists after they were featured together in a number of music videos. Time and again, the two have denied dating speculations and people still think they’re hiding being in a relationship.

Advertisement

In the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, both Mr Faisu and Jannat Zubair will be participating as a contestant and it’ll be interesting to see their camaraderie in the show. In an interview with ETimes, Faisal Shaikh revealed if he’ll have strong emotional support as he shares a great bond with Jannat, he says, “Yes, she is there. A lot of people will watch us together on the show to see who performs better.”

When asked about his dating rumours with Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh says, “We have been friends for years and continue to be very good friends. We have done many projects together and will do many more. Logo ko aisa bohot lagta hai par aisa kuchh bhi nahi hai (People assume that we are dating but that’s not true).”

“Zaroori nahi jo onscreen chemistry hai woh offscreen bhi ho (It’s not necessary that the camaraderie two people share onscreen will be similar to what they share offscreen). Offscreen, we are great friends. I am single,” Faisal Shaikh adds.

Back in 2019 when their dating speculations gained momentum, Jannat Zubair lashed out on people for spreading their link up rumours with Mr Faisu. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress says, “I don’t understand why people start assuming things if you post a random picture with someone. Like seriously? why is it such a big deal? How easy it is to comment and pair someone just because you post a casual picture with a friend. It’s a humble request, please stop assuming and commenting anything. You people need to stop assuming just because I’m posting a picture with someone. I’m very disappointed with the comments! I understand you guys get excited after seeing the posts but please comment sincerely.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Ms Marvel Reviews Out! Shah Rukh Khan Gets A Mention, Desis Jump With Joy, Critic Says “Fact That SRK Even Got A…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram