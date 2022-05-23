Tejasswi Prakash has become a national sensation since her time on Bigg Boss 15 and same is the case with her current boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra. The couple, popularly known by their ship name TejRan, have a massive fan following on social media who love to watch their romantic moments. The couple recently presented their fans with another adorable moment but looks like it is not going down well for a few trolls.

For the unversed, Teja and Karan got romantically involved while working together on Bigg Boss 15 and have grown stronger since its end. They are often spotted spending quality time in the city while their PDA moments are quick to viral across social media. They recently made an appearance together in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp and the particular episode even garnered massive numbers in terms of viewership.

In a recent turn of events, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and the PDA has been leaving us totally swooning. In the clip, Teja is seen picking Kundrra up from the airport with a bright smile across her face. They share a close hug and Karan can even be seen planting a kiss on Teja’s cheek before they pose for the cameras. In a segment of the pap video, she can even be seen offering to hold Karan’s bags before walking away.

In the comments section of this post, however, several netizens can be seen targeting Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra for the way they express their love for each other. Some people have resorted to trolling while a few fans stood in support of their idols.

“Too much show off 😂😂😂,,cringe couple 🤮🤮🤮”, a troll wrote.

“Such a showoff everytime , acting like they r in love but seems so much fake, cringy plus they paid so much for calling these media n people 2 cmt good about them whereas if we go for comments that r down , we can see how people really react to this fake couple lmao 😂”, another one said,

“I m not against this but I feel they should be a little private about their love life bcoz I hv seen my favourite jodi #sidnaaz getting separated exactly the tym they came out on public evn without admitting their rumoured love/friendship kind of. Emotional Attachment. There are lots of evil eyes.”, a comment read.

“Comments on the post is also not genuine. every next I’d was fake and from one fake I’d they comments many times just to increase comments 😂 fake girl teja and fake popularity of her 💩💩💩💩💩”, another hater wrote.

