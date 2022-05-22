The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off a few days back and it seems like the Indian artists are taking the entire spotlight as India is also the country of honour this year. Actresses such as Hina Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Pooja Hegde are grabbing all the attention with their red carpet looks. Meanwhile, Sunil Grover knows who knows how to stun everyone, shared his character Gutthi’s look from the prestigious event which is leaving everyone in splits.

If you aren’t aware, Grover first introduced the character in Comedy Nights with Kapil. However, his alleged argument with Kapil over some issue led him to leave the show and since then the two artists have never worked together.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover surely knows how to make everyone laugh and whenever he shares anything related to Gutthi it instantly grabs attention. Yet again the actor has left netizens in splits as he shared a morphed picture of Gutthi from the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the comedian/actor wrote, “French Riviera.”

Reacting to Sunil Grover’s character Gutthi’s hilarious look from Cannes, a user wrote, “Pappa ka para,” another wrote, “Kya baat hai sir kya baat hai waah sir moj kardi apne to purani gutthi dekhne ko mili,” a third user wrote, “Best look right from Cannes,” a fourth user commented, “Lady gaga is jealous of you,” a fifth user wrote, “Kim just lost the limelight.”

Even celebrities such as, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Mohan Shakti, Rohit Roy, Rasika Dugal, Mahesh Shetty and others couldn’t stop laughing looking at the morphed picture from the French Riviera.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover is currently shooting for Sunflower Season 2 and Atlee Kumar’s untitled film with Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier during an AMA session on Twitter, a fan asked the actor about his shooting experience with SRK, he said, “Dream come true.”

