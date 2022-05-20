TV actress Karishma Tanna who enjoys a massive fan following of 6.9 Million fans on Instagram often takes it to her social media handle to share some sizzling posts. Now, recently Karishma dropped some bomb bikini pics and a reel.

Karishma is quite known for her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 8 and also for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which she won.

Recently Karishma Tanna uploaded a jaw-dropping image of herself sitting alongside a pool basking in the sunlight. The actress was wearing a grey shaded bikini and complemented it with sunglasses. To complete the look, Karishma wore her hair in the form of a bun, as she posed sitting inside the pool. The actress captioned her post by saying, “Hello weekend (followed by a green heart)”.

She also uploaded a reel too, check it out below:

Fans have rushed to shower praises over Karishma Tanna’s Instagram post, making it viral the moment it arrived on the platform. One fan said, “Jal pari lag rahi ho “. Another fan commented, “Garmi bhot jyada hai aaj kal is me hat global warming ka nhi app jese hot kanniyao ka hai …”. While one fan said, “Ek dam kat piece maal hai😋😋😛😛😛”, another said, “itni garmi kaha se aa rahi hai inndia mein ab pata chala”.

Though there were many who showed love towards the actress there were some netizens who even trolled her. One user said, “Kya fayeda itni hotness ka jab pati Varun jaisa Mila 😂 “. Another user wrote, “Looks like escort…..chiiii…..naked hoyei toh manus er bed room e jaite paros…. “.

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna recently tied the knot with her long time beau and fiance Varun Bangera on February 5th. On the professional front, Tanna was recently seen playing the role of Mala Kumari in the 2022 released web series Guilty Minds. Before that, she was starring in a web series titled Bullets which aired on MX Player.

What are your thoughts on Karishma‘s recently uploaded bikini pics, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

