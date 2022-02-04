Story: It’s raining weddings in the industry! After Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, it’s time to see Karishma Tanna’s bridal look. Television-turned-Bollywood actress Karishma is all set to take her relationship with boyfriend Varun Bangera to next level and get hitched. On Feb 5, i.e., tomorrow, Karishma and Varun will tie the knot following Gujarati rituals. Recently, we told you that the actress will wear ace designer Anaita Shroff Adjania for all her wedding festivities.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Feb 3, Karishma and Varun enjoyed a whale of a time at their Haldi ceremony. The Naagin actress also shared a couple of photos from the happening event calling it ‘New Beginnings.’ Later in the evening, a video of KT’s Mehendi surfaced on the web leaving everyone in awe. However, a video of Varun and KT, from last evening, has caught everyone’s attention. The clip saw the groom drying out actress’ Mehendi with a dryer, but what grabbed netizens’ attention was the dryer’s plug, which apparently was plugged.

Advertisement

Commenting on Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s video a user wrote, “Should have at least plugged the dryer.” Another asked other social media users, “Can you see the plugin the socket or outside? Anyone?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, spilling the beans on their wedding décor and guest list, a source close to the actress had revealed to Pinkvilla, “They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind. Haldi event will be an intimate affair with only family and extremely close friends in attendance. This will be followed by Mehendi tomorrow where both bride and the groom’s side will be present to celebrate the union, but that too with limited guests. Karishma and Varun wanted to keep the decor classy and will be dominated by flowers and pastel colours.”

The source also revealed that some of Karishma Tanna’s close friends from the industry have been invited and they expected to attend the wedding including Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit and Ekta Kapoor. Speaking about the food, being a true Gujarati, the food served at the wedding will be vegetarian across the three days.

Must Read: Tom Holland On ‘Uncharted’: “When You Make These Big Action Movies, You’re Just Acting On A Blue Screen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube