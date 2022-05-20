Indian Premier League aka IPL is one of the biggest events of India which has the country glued to their TV screens for hours straight. If you are a fan of cricket, you are probably aware of the happening match that took place, between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Wankhede stadium on Thursday. One of the highlights of the match was when Hardik Pandya’s bat flew with the ball, leaving his wife Nata Stankovic quite amused.

For the unversed, Hardik was previously in the news when he shared a series of pictures with his wife Natasa and son Agastya, expressing his affection for the two. In the pair of pictures, the cricketer could be seen dressed in an electric blue pataani kurta while Natasa opted for a simple off-white traditional wear. Their little kid was also dressed traditionally while holding up a wooden stick. The picture left most netizens with heart eyes as their family looked quite adorable and wholesome.

In the most recent turn of events, Hardik Pandya was batting against Royal Challengers Bangalore when the bat slipped out of his hands and flew through the field. Glen Maxwell was the one bowling and Hardik stood at his place for a few minutes before the umpire handed the bat over to him.

The funniest part about this whole episode was when the camera panned to Natasa Stankovic, who was supporting her husband from the stands. She gasped at the sight and was also seen mouthing something like, “what just happened?” while wearing an amusing smile on her face. Natasa’s reaction was quick to go viral as most people related to it.

Have a look at the video of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic here:

