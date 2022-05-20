TV actor Karan Kundrra is now enjoying a lot of fame after his stint on Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss. His relationship with fellow contestants and actress Tejasswi Prakash in the house was one of the highlights of the show. Their chemistry was loved by the audience.

Several fan clubs have been named after the TV couple. Ever since they got out of the house, fans have been wondering when will they get married. Now Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor has answered it. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with ETimes, Karan Kundrra said that they’re taking their relationship slow. “We don’t hide anything. We are taking it slowly. As far as marriage is concerned, madam ke pass time kahan hai. (laughs). Har interview mein woh mere upar phenk deti hai and now I will be putting it on to her. The funny part is that our parents meet each other more than us as they have more time. But we are going with the natural progression as of now,” he said.

When Karan Kundrra was asked whether he likes hosting or acting, he replied, “It is like asking a father to choose between his two kids. You can’t! Hosting is a great challenge for me and I like competing with myself. I want to grow bigger and bigger, career-wise. Abhi tak response bahot achha hai but if you ask me that kya main isko apni rozi-roti banaunga then I don’t think so. I am also made for bigger things. Now if you tell me to leave films and start only hosting shows that will never happen.”

For unversed, Kundrra had previously hosted a few reality shows MTV Roadies, MTV Love School and Lock Upp. He has also appeared in soap operas like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai to name a few.

