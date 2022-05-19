Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are one of the most loved duo’s from their respective Bigg Boss season. The duo is loved for their chemistry on-screen and off-screen as well. The duo, fondly called #PaHira are very much active on social media and often grab attention for making cute and quirky comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

Advertisement

Paras’s one such comment on Mahira’s post has been grabbing a lot of attention wherein the former used his wit and was seen taking a sly dig at the trolls for body-shaming Mahira a few days ago. The actor sarcastically commented, “Ohoooo how come u r soo moti 😂🤣😅 pet kitna bahar aaya hua hai 🤓”

Advertisement

Reacting to the same, even Mahira Sharma sarcastically gave it back to the trolls by commenting, “@parasvchhabrra 🤣 hahaha ab tu aapni PR activity shuru kar le 🤙🤣🤣”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Sharma (@officialmahirasharma)

Talking about the pictures in the post, Mahira Sharma can be seen wearing a blue floral co-ord set flaunting her sexy figure.

On the professional front, it is said that after doing two back-to-back films, Mahira Sharma will now be seen doing a big banner web series for a leading OTT platform.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Judge Archana Puran Singh Reveals Discouraging Comments From Her Co-star On Her Comedy Skills: “For A Long Time I Couldn’t Do…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube