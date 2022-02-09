Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are best friends who have starred alongside each other in several view-grabbing singles. While we have seen less than 10 songs of them together, the latest being Jinna Royi Aan, the actor’s revealed they are more of them co-starring shot and being shot already.

During a recent exclusive conversation with the BFFs, we quizzed them about their Valentine’s Day plans – given that the special day is just a couple of days away. While revealing what Valentine’s Day is for them, they also have a special message for their fans and the public in general. Read on.

While joking that they have been asked their plans for Valentine’s Day several times, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma once more spoke about them. Mahira stated, “Sare log ghar pe raho. Sare ladko ko ladkiya pareshan mat karo – Corona chal raha hai. Bahar dinner pe mat jao, ghar pe raho, safe raho – film dhekho, humara gaana suno.”

Adding to Mahira Sharma’s answer, Paras Chhabra said, “Basically, jitni ladkiya hai woh apne boyfriend ko pareshan karne wale hai ki humme dinner pe leke chalo, movie pe leke chalo, coffee pe leke chalo, yeh leke chalo, waha leke chalo – bhaiya Covid chal raha hai, ghar pe raho. Ghar pe reh kar apna khao, peeyo, TV dhekho, humara gaana dhekh – joh dhekhna hai woh dhekho, Netflix dhekho, kuch bhi dhekho”

This Bigg Boss 13 finalist added, “Ghar pe aacha khaana banao, desi ghee ka banao. Fresh banao, khao aur enjoy karo.” Cutting him, Mahira Sharma jokingly adds, “Desi ghee ka khaana banao, khao ghar pe bhet ke, weight put on karo…”

Talking about Valentine’s Day, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma said, “Covid chal raha hai. Aley din pata hai kya hone wala hai 14th February ka? 15th February ko news aani hai ki itne cases bhad gaye hai.” Paras signed off by adding, “Date karne, bahar jake date karna is not important. Agar aap ghar pe bhate ho and you are enjoying your partner’s company – that is called Valentine’s Day.”

Check out Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s exclusive interaction with us here:

