Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! has been one of the most entertaining comedy sitcoms in the Indian television industry. The show has been running for a long time and has made fans laugh with each new episode. Recently it was noted that actress Nehha Pendse who plays the role of Anita Mishra aka Gori Mem is being replaced by the famous television show. What is the reason behind this, let’s find out!

Advertisement

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! aired its first episode back on 2nd March 2015. Since then the show has released more than 1700+ episodes and brought out fresh content for its fans.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, as per IndiaTV, it was claimed that Nehha Pendse’s resignation from the show with Edit II Productions, did not go as well she thought. Earlier it was being said that the actress wanted to quit the show as it was having a heavy toll on her body. The reason behind it was the long hours of travel from Mumbai to Naigaon which affected her health. But this was far from the truth.

Well, now as per IndiaTV reports, it’s been revealed that Nehha Pendse was not working as per the likes of the makers of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!. It was claimed that the actress was uncooperative during the shoot. It is said that she had refused the idea of Anita dancing with Vibhuti, played by Aasif Sheikh, which was quite popular. The reasons for this were kept in private but the makers thought this would have a bad effect on the character.

Now a source close to IndiaTV claimed, “Nehha was miffed with how things were going with regards to her character. The makers made no effort towards building the character of Anita with her. After an initial brief about the character, its development in the show was not worked upon in collaboration with her. She was left on her own and the support she expected from the makers was completely lacking.”

The source further added, “She started being uncooperative on the set. She had refused to do dance and such scenes with the co-stars. The reasons for this are best known to her. The makers started to panic on seeing this behaviour and they realised this cannot continue to go on as the character of Anita will be affected and the show will bear the brunt of her decisions.”

Apart from this, the chances of actress Flora Saini replacing Nehha Pendse in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! is also on the cards.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Karan Kundrra Accuses Tejasswi Prakash Of Spoiling His Career But There’s An Adorable Twist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube