Tv actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is well known for playing Gopi Ahem Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also participated in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss. The actress has been living with a pet at her Mumbai home for quite some time but now she is scared to live alone. Scroll down to know more.

Devoleena is quite active on social media. She has often shared pictures and videos of her pet, whom she calls Angel Bhattacharjee. She also has a separate Instagram account that has more than 16000 followers. Now recent reports claimed a domestic help in an adjacent building was killed by housekeeping staff and the body was dumped on the railway tracks.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is now scared to live alone as the incident reportedly occurred in her building complex. Talking about it with ETimes, the actress said, “I am terrified after this incident and staying at home alone with my pet has suddenly become a bit scary. The incident happened in the same premises where I live.”

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress further said she wants her mother, who lives in Assam, to move in with her. She also said, “Mumbai is a safe city and I live alone here. There has never been any reason to feel unsafe. But, sometimes, you do feel unsafe when you go for a walk around your building and because you are an actress, people keep looking at you and make you feel uncomfortable. Now after this, I would not like to let any new person come into my apartment. It is quite scary.”

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She recently unveiled the teaser of her film, First Second Chance, which is Directed by Lakshmi Iyer. Apart from her, the film also stars Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha.

