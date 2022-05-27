This year’s summer heat is definitely making one go completely bonkers, and a wedding during this season is double the trouble. However, hit sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Twitter account grabbed it as a chance, made a relatable meme out of it, and just aced it.

Watching Ghanshyam Nayak’s character Nattu Kaka in it, hit our hearts right on the spot. For the unversed, Ghanshyam who’s very famous for his role on Natwarlal Prabhashankar Unaiwala in TMKOC passed away back in 2021 after his long battle with cancer.

Talking about the meme, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Twitter account shared a meme which shows Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal Gada walking on Ghanshyam Nayak’s Nattu Kaka who’s passing his time, as he sits in front of the cooler (shirtless) enjoying the chill air in Gada electronics (Jethalal‘s store).

The tweet shared by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s social media read, “Getting married in summer should be a crime!” The pov in the meme read, “Us at weddings during summer”. Well, whoever handles TMKOC’s social media, especially the Twitter handle, definitely needs a raise ASAP, for making such a relatable meme on summer and weddings during this season.

Wedding or not, we are sure many of you have sat in front of the cooler to beat the insane heat!

Meanwhile, recently the show was flashing all over the headlines as the makers revealed their plan to bring back the show’s most beloved character Dayaben. Many reports also claim that Disha Vakani is all set to reprise her role as Daya in TMKOC. Amidst this, Shailesh Lodha and Munmun Dutta’s exit from the show was also reported.

What are your thoughts on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah meme on summer weddings? Do you find it relatable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

