Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali headlined by Salman Khan is in the news for the past few weeks owing to controversial reasons. It all started when reports of Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal were accused of getting Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade replaced in the film. However, it raised eyebrows when Aayush walked out of the film citing creative differences. While the real reason behind his exit is best known to the makers and producers, reports were abuzz that Salman Khan and co-producers interfered with director Farhad Samji’s work.

For the unversed, it was being written in online reports that seeing his past work, which flopped at the box office, Salman Khan donned the director’s hat and was assisted by ADs.

While there’s been radio silence from the makers or the lead actor, reports of Shehnaaz Gill also quitting the show surfaced taking social media by storm. It’s not been long since Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz came on board and began to shoot for the film, but we must say reports of her exit had already made Sana and Salman’s fans anxious.

Ever since the reports surfaced, fans wanted to know if there was any truth to the reports. Well, if you have been amongst them then this is for you. As per the latest media reports, Sana’s fans don’t have to worry as she’s very much a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Yes, you heard that right. Shehnaaz Gill continues to star in the film and she will be seen romancing Jassie Gill.

A source close to the development revealed to Hindustan Times, “She is very much a part of the project. She is paired opposite Jassie and has a prominent role in the movie. They have a cute story.”

When the source was asked who has replaced Aayush Sharma in the film, the source added, “Technically no one has replaced Ayush. That character has been entirely rewritten. The makers are currently looking to lock an actor opposite Siddharth Nigam (actor).”

Isn’t this time to rejoice, for all the Shehnaaz Gill fans?

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Raghav Juyal and Pooja Hegde in the key roles. The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill, is rumoured to hit the screens in December this year around Sallu Bhai’s birthday.

