Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling the hearts of millions for decades now and has been an inspiration to many of the younger actors working in the industry today. Over the years, we have looked in the mirror and tried imitating the actor, but have you ever seen someone who is his carbon copy? Well, meet one here!

Shashikant Pedwal, a professor from Pune, bears an uncanny resemblance to the Baghban actor and a look at his Instagram page is proof! In fact, a video of Pedwal strolling in the night is now going viral and netizens are stunned! Read on to know what they have to say.

A video of Amitabh Bachchan’s look-a-like, Shashikant Pedwal, taking a night stroll is now going viral on social media. Shared with the caption “Andheri rato me …” along with the song of the same name from Shahenshah, the video is filled with loads of comments. Replying to the video, one user wrote, “He’s more Amitabh than Amitabh.” Another joked, “Copyright claim karo ispe😁🤣🤣” A third noted, “Innko le lo movies mein. Paisa bachh jayega😂” Few others commented, “Yes, look like real SHAHENSHAH Sir” and, “I thought he is Amitabh…too gud performance.”

Stunned by the resemblance, one Amitabh Bachchan fan noted, “I couldn’t believe even after reading this .😂Too much resemblance” Another wrote, “Are vah Shahenshah ke shenshah” A third noted, “Any day better than the original❤️” One joked, “find the second Rekha, let it be a happy ending” Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shashikant Pedwal (@shashikant_pedwal)

Not over Shashikant Pedwal and Amitabh’s uncanny resemblance? Well, here are a few more videos/reels of the professor imitating the actor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by siddhi pedwal  (@pedwalsiddhi123)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shashikant Pedwal (@shashikant_pedwal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shashikant Pedwal (@shashikant_pedwal)

What do you think of this look-a-like of Amitabh Bachchan? Let us know in the comments below.

