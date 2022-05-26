Saif Ali Khan is one of the most loved actors when it comes to his dapper personality, wittiness, charm and chivalry. Though he’s not on social media, he still enjoys a massive fan following in real life. The senior Pataudi has a number of fan accounts to his credit. Thanks to his wife and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who often treats their fans with heartwarming pictures and videos. Bebo makes sure to keep her fans updated about what she and her family is up to including her husband Saif Ali Khan and two kids- Taimur and Jeh.

Looking at his pictures, it’s hard to believe that Saif Ali Khan is 51 years old. The actor has recently sent his fans into a tizzy with his latest outing.

Saif Ali Khan made our hearts flutter with his dapper look at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. For his wife’s BFF KJo’s birthday, Saif wore an off white tuxedo which he paired with black trousers. Dark stubble and hair combed well, his look will make anyone go weak in their knees. After looking at his recent pics, we thought of bringing you his top 5 pictures that scream royalty and state that he’s called the Prince of Pataudi for a reason. Let’s start, shall we?

Starting with ‘Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ki Shaadi’. On their D-Day, Saif Ali Khan complemented his wife in a plain white Kurta Pyjama which he paired with tan-brown pointed shoes. The actor is seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who looks ethereal in a peach saree and minimal jewellery. Tim and Jeh too are seen following papa Pataudi’s footsteps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In this picture, Saif Ali Khan looks dapper as ever. The actor is seen wearing a beige jacket with a white round neck T-shirt beneath and ripped denim. Posing alongside his wife, this picture should totally be captioned as “Beauty and Beast.” Don’t you agree?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Well, this one is one of our favourites! Saif Ali Khan looks macho as he poses candidly in a white-collar neck Polo half-sleeves T-shirt. His rough look is sure to leave you asking for more. This photo is not from any photoshoot from his look from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. It was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan who couldn’t stop drooling over his look, just like all of us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

This photo is from their Diwali celebration where Bebo had called his husband and sons “The men of my life.” The actor looks hot as ever in a printed kurta paired with a white pyjama. But we can’t his smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Last but not least is a casual one with his handsome son Taimur. The actor looks cool in a red small checkered shirt which he paired with a sleeveless jacket and powder blue pants. Bebo shared Saif Ali Khan’s look as she looked engrossed in gazing at his son. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Well, these were a couple of our fave pics, which one did you like the most? Do let us know.

