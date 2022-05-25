Entertainment industry and fashion industry go hand in hand. And it only makes sense, films have always been a source of inspiration to many people when it comes to fashion. Everytime we see our favourite celebrities wearing something that we can relate with, we try to look for the same thing for ourselves either online or offline. Today, we bring a fashion piece on someone who has been an inspiration to many in terms of fashion, life and achievements, it is none other than KGF actor Yash.

Yash’s acting career is an inspiration to many including me. And not just, his transformation from a television actor to a superstar has proved that with sheer determination and hard work, you can achieve anything in life. His rugged look is massively copied by his fans who now fondly call him ‘Rocky Bhai’.

Today, we bring you a fashion piece on Yash’s best looks over the years –

This was the KGF actor’s shooting campaign for Beardo which happens to be a men’s grooming range and who better than Yash to endorse the brand? No one, I suppose. Look at that personality in the picture, I’m left speechless.

You can never go wrong with a Tuxedo, they say. And well, the actor proved just the same. His style is very attractive and can literally pull off anything with such grace and poise that you wouldn’t want to look away when he’s on the screen.

Men in ethnic wear, HELL YES. A lot of guys underestimate the value of dressing up in Indian wear but that’s such a turn on. Yash is dressed here in an electric blue coloured kurta that he paired with a matching Nehru jacket and styled it with a wrist watch.

The KGF actor tied his hair in a neat bun and looked simple yet appealing. Isn’t it? Power dressing you see.

I don’t know about y’all but I’ve also been a fan of stripes. It can make a simple outfit stand out of the crowd, that’s the beauty of patterns on fabric. Yash dons a casual avatar here with a simple white t-shirt that he paired with a striped suit which has trousers and matching blazer.

His hair is wet-styled neatly and is adding the right kind of glam to his entire outfit making him look handsome and chic at the same time.

Okay, it was a difficult choice to choose one picture from this photo dump but I go with his ethnic look in the 5th slide.

Yash wore a purple kurta with a chikankari embroidery over it. He accessorised his look with a wrist watch and is subtly caressing his moustache while posing for the camera. Guys, take note on how you can rock a simple kurta with so much elegance at once.

Which is your favourite look of the KGF actor from the above-mentioned fashion piece? Tell us in the comments below.

