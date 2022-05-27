Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj have been in trouble ever since its trailer dropped on social media. The film has been making news when Shree Rajput Karni Sena demanded a change in the film’s title as it hurt the Rajput community. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Karni Sena demanding the change of title. Now YRF has decided to make the changes and bow down to Karni Sena’s Demand.

This afternoon, Yash Raj Films released an official statement revealing that film’s name has been changed. Read on.

A while back, leading actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar took to their respective social media handles and announced that film’s title has been changed. YRF too issued a statement announcing the change in name. An excerpt from the letter read, “We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the Film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements, and contribution to our nation’s history, through this Film.”

The letter reads further, “As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to “Samrat Prithviraj”. We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us.”

“We thank Shri Rajput Karni Sena and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the Film. We are grateful to have your complete support, locally and globally, for the release of the Film and for the assurances provided in your Letter,” they wrote further.

The title of #Bollywood star #AkshayKumar's (@akshaykumar) upcoming film '#Prithviraj' has been changed the film is now called '#SamratPrithviraj', according to a letter issued by Yash Raj Films (@yrf). pic.twitter.com/qmZXPuUlq2 — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2022

Samrat Prithviraj will see Akshay Kumar essaying the role of warrior. Apart from Manushi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in the key roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 3.

