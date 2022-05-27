Controversies in the Bollywood industry are no new thing. While some die down in some months, some controversies make a deep impact and remain forever fresh in the minds of people. One such was Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan’s ugly spat with actress Priyanka Chopra.

Before this apparent spat, PeeCee was known to attend every grand party, event and other activity hosted by the power couple. In fact, after a while, Gauri then introduced Priyanka to her girl gang (which had Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Sussanne Khan and Mehr Jessia). However, all hell broke loose on Chopra after reports on her alleged affair with Don co-star SRK hit the headlines.

According to rumours Gauri Khan was left pretty enraged due to the reports on Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s closeness. Gauri and her girl gang maintain distance from Priyanka Chopra. According to a TOI report, to show the displeasure towards PeeCee, Khan’s BFF Sussanne had gotten PeeCee removed from the Agneepath success bash. The reports further claimed that actors Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi, were invited to the success bash but Chopra wasn’t, even after playing the lead with Hritik Roshan in the film.

The source during a conversation with TOI had quoted that “It was odd to not see Priyanka at the celebration party of her own film. Even people not associated with the film were invited, like Duggu’s Krrish 3 co-stars Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut.”

Not just this, reports also claim that Gauri Khan slashed Priyanka Chopra’s name from her Christmas party guest list. Reacting to his sudden move by Khan, the Don actress‘ PRs had claimed that Chopra was absent from the party because she wanted to spend time with her family members.

A report also revealed that Gauri and her girl gang had ignored Priyanka Chopra at another party too due to which she had to make an embarrassing exit. Same reports also claim that Khan has warned Shah Rukh Khan from working or maintaining any social relations with PeeCee too.

