Nushrratt Bharuccha has impressed everyone with her charm and acting skills. Since she made her big-screen debut, the actress has received appreciation for her various performances. As the actress is currently gearing up for her social drama film Janhit Mein Jaari, the actress in a recent interview reveals people still don’t recognise her as she had to introduce herself at her film’s screening. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Her upcoming movie is a comedy-drama directed by Jai Basantu Singh. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Tinnu Anand and Anud Singh Dhaka among others and it is scheduled to release on this Friday, i.e., June 10, 2022.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with Prabhat K, Janhit Mein Jaari star Nushrratt Bharuccha was asked about her success and the actress revealed how a person didn’t recognise in at the screening of her own film, even though she has done some known films in the past. Meanwhile, she also says some don’t know her real name and call her ‘Punchnama girl’.

The actress says, “There is no such thing (success). I went to a show last night and I had to say that I am Nushrratt Bharuccha. The person would not recognise me. I do not have any issue with this as I know very well that I am yet to reach the stage where people go to theatres to watch Nushrratt Bharuccha.”

She adds, “They will go to watch Janhit Mein Jaari. They will go to watch Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Films have been, and will always be bigger than me. People did not even know my name till Akash Vaani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Even photographers would call me ‘Punchnama girl’. There were three girls in Punchnama and people took time to even remember my name is Nushrratt.”

For the unversed, Nushrratt Bharuccha started her career with the Television series Kittie Party in 2002 and later she ventured into films. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Jai Santoshi Maa and went on to act in films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Ajeeb Daastaans, Meenal Chhorii and many more.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Breaks Silence On Being Called ‘King’ After Shah Rukh Khan By Fans: “I Don’t Think I Want To Accept The Term”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram