5 Times Nikki Tamboli Proved That She Can Slay Athleisure
Nikki Tamboli Knows How To Slay & These 5 Times She Donned Athleisure Clothing Is Proof! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

With athleisure looks growing more popular by the day, the one diva that continues to serve with comfort and glam is Nikki Tamboli. The actress is often spotted making her impact glamorously as she poses for the paps after fitness, contributing to ‘gym looks’ as a growing, sought after concept in the industry.

Nikki Tamboli is definitely one of the fittest actresses, dedicated to her fitness sessions which add points to her being the celeb we all crazily admire. Check out her recent 5 chic head to toe looks as she makes her way to and from the gym!

Powder blue remains to be an all-time favourite of the fashion industry, stealing the ‘colour of the season’ tag from all others. Nikki Tamboli takes this colour to the gym as her activewear comprises of an all powder blue sports bra and tights set.

Channelising her inner Elle Woods, Nikki Tamboli dons a gorgeous hot pink athleisure set of a sports bra and tights as she is papped outside her gym.

 

Patterns and co-ords remain an ever in trend, whether it’s the runway or the treadmill. The Bigg Boss star looks undoubtedly breathtaking as she takes patterns to her gym, wearing her staple: sports bra and tights in a creme ensemble.

“Beauty in Black”, she truly embraced the saying. Nikki Tamboli slays an all black gym look as she wears a comfortable black sleeveless top with black tights and white stripes.

Who knew that pink and black was the combination we were all waiting for in activewear? The actress looks effortlessly confident in her high waist leggings and sports bra of this irresistible combination.

While her gym looks are stealing all the attention, there have been speculations that the actress is all set to make her way to the infamous show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. We can’t wait to see Nikki Tamboli set the stage on fire like she always does.

