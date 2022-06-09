Nayanthara is one of the most popular actresses in the country. She has appeared in nearly 75 films over two decades in the south film industry. Now she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema and is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

Often referred to as the Lady superstar of Tamil cinema, the actress on June 9 got married to her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. It was a starry affair as several celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth attended their wedding.

Advertisement

Several of Nayanthara’s fans took to Twitter and shared their congratulatory posts. Some posts also included posts from her previous affairs. A user even shared a Wikipedia profile of the actress which showed Simbu as her spouse for a while. However, now the online encyclopedia has rectified the goof-up.

Take a look at it below:



It is well known that the actress and Simbu had dated for a while. At that time, intimate pictures were leaked online and went viral on social media. Many thought that she would get married to the actor, however, they parted ways. The reason for their break up is still unknown.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be next seen in Atlee’s film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release on June 2, 2023. Sharing the motion poster recently, director Atlee tweeted, “Feeling emotional, excited & blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan. Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada.” (sic)

Must Read: RRR Craze Continues! Ram Charan & Jr NTR Starrer Creates History As It Trends On Number 1 Spot In 54 Countries

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram