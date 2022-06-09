Kamal Haasan is making the majority of the headlines since the release of Vikram as his character has been getting so much love. The latest film was his comeback after 4 years, and people are super delighted to see him in action again. Being in the industry for more than 3 decades, Kamal has just grown tremendously and today he has a total net worth of Rs 177 Crore. Let’s have a look at the assets he owns with such a humongous fortune.

Advertisement

His latest release has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi along with the cameo of Suriya as Rolex. Since day 1, the film has shattered some major box office records and currently the film collected over 200 Crores worldwide.

Advertisement

Scroll below as we talk about some of Kamal Haasan’s net worth which is Rs 177 Crore and the assets he owns.

Properties

Kamal Haasan majorly owns properties in Chennai and recently the actor renovated his palatial family house for which the actor had a reunion with his family. As per GQ India, although the price is unknown, but the superstar had declared to the government that he owns properties worth Rs 131 Crore, including Rs 17 Crore worth of agricultural land.

He also has two flats in Chennai and the total for both the residence is around Rs 19 Crore. On the other hand, he has other commercial and real estate spaces for Rs 92.5 Crore.

Apart from India, Kamal Haasan and his family who often visits London has invested in a luxurious property and as per The News Minute, the cost is around Rs 2.5 Crore.

Film Remuneration

As per earlier reports, the actor used to charge somewhere between 25 Crore to 30 Crore. However, for Vikram, the veteran star has charged a whopping 50 Crore.

Car Collection

Other hand multiple houses, Kamal Haasan also loves cars. The actor owns BMW 730Ld and a Deluxe Lexus Lx 570 whose combined worth is Rs 3.69 crores.

Must Read: Nayanthara Stuns As Red Jade Bride, Her Emerald Green Jewellery Oozes True Royal Vibes Alongside Husband Vignesh Shivan, See First Pics!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram