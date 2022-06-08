Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil has taken the box office by storm. The film is a massive blockbuster and is receiving some amazing reviews from the audience. The film’s storyline has left us all baffled and south actor Suriya’s cameo in it was a cherry on the cake.

Apart from the three actors in the recently released thriller action, the Singham actor’s cameo as Rolex was a treat to the eyes. After seeing the actor usually play the hero, witnessing him as the maniac drug kingpin, fans were left stunned. However, according to new theories, it looks like this is a completely different game. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan himself confirmed that Suriya is all set to star in ‘Vikram 3’. According to rumours, the film will go on floors in mid-2023 after Lokesh Kanagaraj completes Vijay Thalapathy’s upcoming film.

Those who have watched the movie are aware that mostly the next instalment will witness the war between Vikram (Kamal Haasan), Dilli (Karthi Sivakumar) and Amar (Fahad Faasil) vs Suriya as Rolex sir who plays the drug kingpin in the film. However, the latest theories claim that Suriya might not be playing the role of Rolex, but maybe playing an undercover agent who belongs to the black ops team of Kamal and Fahadh and is just faking it as Rolex to associate with the other drug mafias.

The only minor evidence that gives this theory a bit of a sense is that no one but just Santhanam (Vijay Sethupathi) has seen Rolex, but he eventually was killed off in Vikram. Well, we’ll have to wait for the next instalment of the film to understand whether this theory is true or just a fan-made one!

The reason for Suriya possibly not playing the cruel drug kingpin in the next film is because of his clean image as an actor which might be tainted by this monstrous role.

What are your thoughts on this theory, do you also think Suriya is not the real Rolex in Vikram? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

