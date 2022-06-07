Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram, which was released on June 3, is doing great business at the box office. The film brings together a powerhouse of talents Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and ‘Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. The epic action thriller has been making a lot of noise ever since it was announced.

The action thriller has managed to make Rs 175 crore in four days, and so the superstar Kamal decided to surprise the film’s director with a luxury car. Pictures of the actor handing over the car keys to Lokesh are now going viral on social media.

As Vikram is running successfully in theatres, Kamal Haasan gifted Lokesh a Lexus car. The Lexus cars start at an ex-showroom price of rupees sixty lakhs and go up to 2.5 Crores in India and are one of the most coveted vehicles as well.

Take a look at the viral pic below:

Previously, Lokesh Kanagaraj penned an emotional note on Twitter after his film Vikram crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office. He wrote on Twitter that he is finding it difficult to sum up his feeling for the audience. He then thanked the audience for such crazy acceptance as well.

Lokesh tweeted, “I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance u’ve shown #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming. I don’t know how i’m gonna repay you guys for all this love. Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all (sic).”

Soon after Kamal Haasan too reacted to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s tweet with advice. The superstar wrote, “The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back-breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love. All power to your endeavors. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on (sic).”

The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love.All power to your endeavors. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on. https://t.co/C01Ek31QyG — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 5, 2022

So what do you think about Kamal Haasan’s expensive gift for Vikram director? Let us know in the comments

