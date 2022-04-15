Simbu has silently completed the patchwork of director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ in Mumbai, sources in the industry said.

Says a source in Mumbai, “Actor Simbu was here in the city of dreams on a four-day schedule for his highly anticipated crime drama ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’. He has just completed it and returned home to Chennai.”

Simbu will be seen playing the role of a village youngster, who battles seemingly insurmountable odds for his survival in the film that has triggered huge expectations.

The source also says that Simbu was impressed with the energy levels of Mumbai and that he had termed it as ‘inspiring’.

‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ is going to explore a novel subject and it marks the third collaboration of the cinematic trio of Simbu, film director Gautham Menon and Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman. A raw, realistic and hard-hitting action drama, the upcoming Tamil film will be dubbed in various other languages.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Anthony.

Simbu’s upcoming projects include ‘Pathu Thala’ directed by Obelli Krishna and ‘Corona Kumar’ directed by Gokul.

